Rs68.43 million approved for 5,065 widows of deceased policemen

KARACHI-The 22nd meeting of the Sindh Police Benevolent/Welfare Fund Board, which was held under the chairmanship of Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja in Karachi on Thursday, approved financial assistance for the deceased policemen and their children and widows, including Rs68.43 million for payment of widow fund on a quarterly basis to 5,065 widows of deceased personnel.

AIG Welfare Sindh Zubair Nazir Ahmed Sheikh gave a detailed briefing on the welfare of police employees and their children and heirs. In the light of the orders of the Sindh IGP, the marriage grant for the children of martyrs, deceased, and serving policemen has been increased from Rs75,000 to Rs100,000.

The meeting was informed that a wedding gift should be given a week before the marriage ceremony date.

The Sindh IGP approved the payment of money for the treatment of police officers, their wives, and children according to the nature of the diseases. According to this, children suffering from thalassemia and blood disease will get Rs15,000 on a monthly basis while those suffering from cerebral palsy will be given a grant of Rs10,000 per month. In addition, the provision of prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs, patient beds, scooters, tricycles etc was also approved for disabled or paralysed policemen. In the meeting, it was also decided to start typhoid and hepatitis B vaccination for the policemen with the support of the Sindh government.

The meeting also approved Rs68.43 million for payment of widow fund on a quarterly basis to 5,065 widows of deceased personnel. Rs250,000 per month fund was approved for the daughter of Inspector Zakir as financial support, which will be given for one year. Under the special case of constable Razi Jan of Thatta district who has a brain tumor, Rs724,721 fund was also approved for his second operation at the Aga Khan Hospital. The widow of martyr DSP Noor Ahmed and mother of deceased Inspector Aziz Shaikh received monthly financial assistance of Rs50,000, while the financial assistance of Rs500,000 was approved for the Special Branch’s senior clerk late Tariq Hussain Anwar’s widow Razia Sultana.

Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind alongwith DIGs, Headquarters Sindh, Finance/Welfare Sindh, AIG Welfare Sindh, Finance and Home Department Sindh representatives, and board members Zaid Bashir from Gul Ahmed Textiles participated in the meeting.