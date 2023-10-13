Rupee gains 93 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Thursday wit­nessed the 26th consecutive recovery session as it gained 93 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs278.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.51. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs276 and Rs278.75 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 38 paisas to close at Rs 295.93 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs296.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 53 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs342.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs343.15. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 25 and 26 paisas to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.26 respectively.