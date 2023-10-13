Sanjrani lauds Pakistan Navy veterans for countering enemy aggression

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, applauded the unwavering courage of Pakistan Navy veterans, like that of the Army and Air Force soldiers, for consistently countering enemy aggression.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal on Friday held a meeting with the Senate Chairman at the parliament house, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest and professional factors of the Pakistan Navy.

The senate chairman expressed his admiration for the professionalism displayed by Pakistan Navy's officers and personnel.

Sanjrani emphasised that the tales of valor rendered by Pakistan Navy veterans are a source of national pride.

He further said that the role of the Pakistan Navy in defending the nation's sea borders will be etched in history with distinction.

During the meeting, the rear admiral briefed the chairman about the various capacities of the Pakistan Navy.