Security guards allegedly involved in street crimes

KARACHI-Two private security guards were arrested in an alleged police encounter in Defense Phase 6 on Thursday.

According to police, the suspects, Saeed and Abdul, were dressed in the uniform of a security company and were robbing citizens when they were signaled by the police to stop. The suspects opened fire on the police, but were eventually overpowered and arrested.

Two pistols and two mobile phones seized from Ferozeabad and Pridi police stations were also recovered from the possession of the accused. According to SSP South Imran Qureshi, the arrested accused are involved in many street crimes from across the city.

The arrest of the private security guards has raised concerns about the safety of the citizens who rely on these companies for protection.

The police are investigating the matter further and are trying to identify other security guards who may be involved in criminal activities.