Shehbaz calls for bridging political divide

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) president and the former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday emphasised the critical link between political stability and Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth, underscoring their interdependence.

“A stable economy paves the way for development and prosperity. The nation requires both economic and political stability”, he said during an address to traders in Lahore on a Thursday. Shehbaz Sharif, whose government’s term concluded in August this year, stressed the pivotal role of thriving businesses in advancing Pakistan’s overall well-being.

He made these remarks as Pakistan’s economy, valued at $350 billion, is grappling with significant challenges such as sluggish growth, a depreciating currency, and soaring prices, which are particularly burdensome for individuals with lower incomes.

“At present, a caretaker administration with limited authority is overseeing the country’s affairs, a role that will continue until the forthcoming general elections, the foremost responsibility of the interim government. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) anticipates that these elections will likely take place by the end of January in the coming year”, he remarked.

Reiterating his position, the former prime minister asserted that his government’s members had made sacrifices in the realm of politics to preserve the state’s integrity. He pointed out that during their 16-month tenure, they prioritised the nation’s welfare over political considerations, affirming that this commitment was essential to safeguard the nation’s interests.

Without explicitly naming the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, Shehbaz criticised the previous government, mentioning that his administration encountered protests and threats on a daily basis. He noted that the use of derogatory language and social polarisation were prevalent issues, but moving forward, bridging these divides is essential.

Regarding the impending return of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz expressed confidence that the country would embark on a path of progress under the leadership of the three-time former prime minister and PML-N’s supreme leader. Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21, with the PML-N actively preparing to welcome him. His arrival will include an address at Minar-e-Pakistan, a significant event in the party’s plans. Shehbaz Sharif also said that October 12 marks a significant date in Pakistan’s history. On this day in 1999, the government of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was overthrown through a martial law. He recalled the time when Pakistan achieved nuclear power status on May 28, 1998, and Indian Prime Minister Attal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan on February 20, 1999. During Vajpayee’s visit, the desire to resolve the Kashmir issue on fair grounds was expressed. However, history witnessed the government’s overthrow on October 12, 1999, and the Lahore Declaration on Kashmir was labeled as a ‘sell-out of Kashmir’ by the then government. Shehbaz Sharif praised the achievements during Nawaz Sharif’s third term in power, acknowledging the challenges faced, such as 20-hour power outages. Despite these hurdles, significant projects like the Lahore Metro and the Orange Line train were completed. The latter project faced legal challenges from PTI, leading to a three-year delay, he said.