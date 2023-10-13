Sindh CM to reinvestigate murder of Maulana Ziau Rehman

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on the request of Jamat Ahl-e-Hadees has decided to reinvestigate the murder of Maulana Ziau Rehman.

A delegation of Jamat Ahl-e-Hadees led by its Ameer Mufti Muhammad Yousaf Kasuri called on the Sindh CM and discussed various issues with him. The delegation members include Qari Usman, Maulana Afzal Sardar, Dr Maqbool Maki, Maulana Muzamil Siddiqui and others. The delegation congratulated Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on his appointment as caretaker chief minister.

They took up the issue of the murder of Maulana Ziau Rehman with the CM. They were of the view that his murder was being considered because of cross-firing but as a matter of fact, it was targeted. At this, the CM said that the conspiracies were hatched behind the murder of a religious leader. CM Baqar assured the delegation that he would get the murder case reinvestigated. The CM and the delegation strongly condemned the killing of innocent people in Palestine by the Israeli government. They prayed for the triumph of the people of Palestine.