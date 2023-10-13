Sri Lanka U19 team lands in Pakistan for multi-format tour  

LAHORE - Sri Lanka U19 squad on Thursday, landed here to feature in one four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. The touring side received a warm welcome upon their arrival here and was presented with traditional souvenirs before being taken to a local hotel under tight security. All six matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium from 15 to 31 October. The tour will begin with the four-day game from 15 October which will start at 1000 PKT. The five one-day matches will be played between 22 to 31 October, where the first ball will be bowled at 0930 PKT.