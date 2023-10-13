Taylor Swift, Beyoncé secretly grab dinner ahead of Eras tour film premiere

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift and Beyonce bonded over some one-onone interaction before reuniting at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiere. Journalist Kyle Buchanan, who attended the premiere at the Groove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11, revealed that there had been rumours that the Lover singer was “bringing a major, major guest as her plus one.” He followed up the intel with a report that she was also spotted having dinner with Break My Soul singer at a Japanese restaurant, Katsuya. Beyonce ended up joining Swift at the red carpet of the premiere in a futuristic look, featuring a black body with metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades. The Midnights artist later took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Renaissance artist, writing, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘ s influence.” “… She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” she shared. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Friday, Oct. 13.