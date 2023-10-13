TDAP holds series of seminars

KARACHI-As part of its Textile & Leather Division’s Annual Business Plan 2023-24, TDAP in collaboration with the Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture successfully organised the second in series of seminars/interactive dialogue session on “ Crafting Identity Through Fashion Accessories” on Thursday at the TDAP Headquarters, Karachi, wherein more than 50 participants from SMEs and \cademia side attended in person and over 90 observed it via zoom link. Speakers from Khaadi, IVS and celebrity designer from the UK shared their knowledge & creative presentations on the topic.