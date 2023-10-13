The political instability in Pakistan

Through your newspaper, I ex­press my concerns about po­litical instability in Pakistan. Our country is facing numerous chal­lenges, including frequent chang­es in government, allegations of corruption, and a lack of effective governance. These issues have resulted in a sense of uncertain­ty and dissatisfaction among citi­zens, hindering the progress and development of the nation.

One of the main factors contrib­uting to political instability in Pak­istan is the constant shift in lead­ership. The frequent changes in government, often accompanied by allegations of corruption, have created a sense of mistrust and disillusionment among the peo­ple. This instability has also led to a lack of continuity in policies and a failure to address pressing is­sues faced by the country, such as poverty, unemployment, and se­curity concerns.

Furthermore, pervasive corrup­tion within the political system has further eroded public trust and confidence in the govern­ment. This misappropriation of public funds and lack of account­ability have exacerbated the socio-economic challenges faced by the country. As a result, Pakistan has been grappling with a stagnant economy, high levels of inequal­ity, and growing disillusionment among the youth. It is crucial for Pakistan to address these politi­cal instabilities and work towards building a stable and transparent political system.

This would require comprehen­sive reforms, including strength­ening democratic institutions and promoting accountability. Only through these measures can Pakistan achieve sustainable de­velopment and meet the aspira­tions of its citizens.

M. RAFAQAT,

Karachi.