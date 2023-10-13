Friday, October 13, 2023
U-16 hockey, wrestling trials begin today

STAFF REPORT
October 13, 2023
LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to conduct another phase of talent hunt programme with under-16 hockey and mat wrestling trials at district and divisional level from Oct 13 to 15 following successful completion of tehsil level trials under Talent Hunt Programme. The under-16 hockey and mat wrestling tehsil level trials were held in three categories - school, club and open from Oct 8 to 10. Thousands of players from all nine divisions of the province participated in these trials with full devotion. Dr Asif Tufail, in a statement on Thursday said that these under-16 trials are being organized as part of Sports Board Punjab’s revolutionary 2-year Annual Sports Calendar Programme. “This programme will help a lot in finding promising male and female athletes from far flung areas of the province”.

 

