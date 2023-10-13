Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks to rally Western support as attention shifts to Middle East

BRUSSELS-As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ushered in front of the press by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday, his smile quickly faded and his look turned somber. It was Zelensky’s first time at the alliance’s headquarters in the Belgian capital since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On this occasion, however, the Ukrainian president was forced to address a crisis currently drawing more attention than Moscow’s invasion of his country: the brutal attack by Hamas on Israel.

“We are in the war, we understand what it means (to suffer) a terrorist attack,” Zelensky told journalists, putting Russia and Hamas in the same basket.

“I remember the first days of the war… so many dying people, so many deaths, it was very important not to be alone,” Zelensky added. “So my recommendation for the (NATO) leaders is that they go to Israel, and support the people.” Zelensky’s visit to Brussels coincided with the latest gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a bloc of 54 countries who are providing military support to Kyiv. It was the first time the Ukrainian president had attended the meeting in person, underscoring how pressing it is for Kyiv to keep supplies flowing in. It’s now several months into a slow advancing summer counteroffensive that will likely continue into the winter — a time of year Russia has tried to exploit in the past by targeting energy facilities and using the cold in an attempt to force Ukrainians into submission. This is a critical moment for Ukraine, especially as international fatigue starts to set in and the world’s attention shifts to the Middle East. Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel Saturday sent shockwaves around the globe — its impact felt all the way in eastern Ukraine.

An uncomfortable silence seemed to have taken hold in the Donbas on Saturday morning. After the deadly missile strike on the village of Hroza last Thursday, which decimated a fifth of its population, this could’ve been just an expected lull in this war, but something felt different.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were still ongoing on Saturday and Sunday, but the constant artillery barrages and the contrails from multiple rocket launch systems were absent. The usual reports of shelling along the front line also seemed muffled, unable to break through. For the first time since the war had begun, more than a year and a half ago, little to no attention was being afforded to Ukraine.