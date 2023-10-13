UN provides financial aid to Mirpurkhas flood victims

MIRPURKHAS-World Food Programme of the United Nations on Thursday dispersed Rs100 million to flood-affected families of tehsil Sindri and Digri, Mirpurkhas through “Cash Transfer Programme”. According to the local administration, financial assistance was provided to the flood-affected families in support of European Union (EU) donor European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), the UN agency World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the non-governmental organisation SRPO.

The cash assistance was provided among 1,980 men and 132 women in Union Council Sirhal of Taluka Sindhri. Similarly, money was distributed among 1,695 men and 193 women in Mir Khuda Bakhsh Union Council of Taluka Digri.