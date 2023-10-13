Wasting youth

With the arrow of hyperinfla­tion constantly moving up on the graph, one can only wonder how poor families manage their domestic needs amid the harsh economic conditions that the country has been grappling with.

Apart from the people lying at the lower stratum, there has been a specific group of people who have been undergoing hardships. The young and hardworking youth who could, say, somehow manage their higher education are now in dire need of a livelihood to sustain their lives. To quote such an incident, I recently happened to have a rath­er gloomy interaction with one of my fellow colleagues whom I saw working as a helper in a private school. Upon asking about her stud­ies, she informed me that she could not continue her studies because her family was unable to afford her education. After listening to her sto­ry, my memory transported me to the good old days when I could wit­ness her excelling in academic and extracurricular activities.

Unfortunately, there are millions of competent and talented individ­uals having the same fate. It is high time the government took com­prehensive steps to overcome the issue and prevent youth from slip­ping down the drain.

NADIL RAHIM BAKSH,

Karachi.