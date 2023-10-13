Wasting youth

With the arrow of hyperinflation constantly moving up on the graph, one can only wonder how poor families manage their domestic needs amid the harsh economic conditions that the country has been grappling with.
Apart from the people lying at the lower stratum, there has been a specific group of people who have been undergoing hardships. The young and hardworking youth who could, say, somehow manage their higher education are now in dire need of a livelihood to sustain their lives. To quote such an incident, I recently happened to have a rather gloomy interaction with one of my fellow colleagues whom I saw working as a helper in a private school. Upon asking about her studies, she informed me that she could not continue her studies because her family was unable to afford her education. After listening to her story, my memory transported me to the good old days when I could witness her excelling in academic and extracurricular activities.
Unfortunately, there are millions of competent and talented individuals having the same fate. It is high time the government took comprehensive steps to overcome the issue and prevent youth from slipping down the drain.
NADIL RAHIM BAKSH,
Karachi.