Winter to set in formally after rain and snow from Oct 14-17

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm for various parts of the country with occasional gaps from October 14-17, indicating signs of formal arrival of Winter season. The temperatures will be significantly dropped due to the rain compelling citizens to take out the warm clothes. A westerly system will enter upper parts of the country on October 13 (evening/ night) and likely to spread to upper/central parts on October 14 (night). In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm (moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from October 13 (evening/night) to October 17 with occasional gaps.