Aleema, Uzma Khan move to Jhelum Jail after ATC ordered to send them to judicial custody

ISLAMABAD - Aleema Khan and , sisters of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan are sent on judicial remand by ATC Islamabad Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and later moved to District Jail Jhelum on Saturday.

Aleema and were produced at Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on Saturday after their 3 days physical remand ended. They were arrested on October 4th and were nominated in an FIR 904 at P.S. Kohsar and are in police custody since then.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that I.O. has sought 15 days further physical remand of the accused for further investigation and recovery. He further argued that accused are very sharp and strong minded that’s why they’re not cooperating in investigations.

Adv. Usman Riaz Fill, Adv. Faisal Chaudhry and others vehemently opposed the request for further physical custody and submitted that no material progress has been made so far by the authorities and their application must be declined.

The court order by Judge Sipra stated that, IO has failed to furnish any plausible justification for further remand and no considerable progress other than recovery of megaphone has been done in past 08 days. Law mandates discourages blind and extensive custody of the accused, hence, the application for further physical remand is declined.

When The Nation contacted Adv. Faisal Chaudhry counsel of accused to confirm if they’re shifted to District Jail Jhelum, he confirmed the news and commented that, “Basically, there’s no reason to shift the sisters of Imran Khan to Jhelum other than their family and lawyers can’t meet them,” he further said it has been done to tease them, if there’s a security threat at Adyala it could be anywhere. On the other hand, an official on the condition of anonymity told The Nation accused are moved to District Jail Jhelum because of space issues at Adyala Jail.