Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland, dies aged 69

EDINBURGH - Former Scotland first minister and current Alba Party leader Alex Sal­mond has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond served as First Min­ister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish Na­tional Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Salmond, calling him a “monumental figure” in the political world. The Prime Minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monu­mental figure of Scottish and UK poli­tics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy. “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, his­tory and culture, as well as the com­munities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service. “My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”