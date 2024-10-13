Sunday, October 13, 2024
Alexei Navalny wrote he knew he would die in prison in new memoir
October 13, 2024
NEW YORK   -  Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who was Presi­dent Vladimir Putin’s top political opponent before his death in February, be­lieved he would die in pris­on, according to his post­humous memoir which will to be released on Oc­tober 22. The New Yorker published excerpts from the book, featuring writing from Navalny’s prison dia­ry and earlier. “I will spend the rest of my life in prison and die here,” he wrote on March 22, 2022. “There will not be anybody to say goodbye to ... All anniver­saries will be celebrated without me. I’ll never see my grandchildren.” Na­valny had been serving a 19-year prison sentence on “extremism” charges in an Arctic penal colony. His death on February 16 at age 47 drew widespread condemnation, with many blaming Putin. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Russia after suffering a ma­jor health emergency from being poisoned in 2020.

