All arrangements finalized for SCO meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan will be hosting the twenty-third meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on 15th and 16th of this month in Islamabad.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the SCO Council of the Heads of Government meeting in his capacity as the current Chair.

The SCO member states will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia, Observer State, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Special Guest, will also participate in the meeting.

The Prime Minister will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegations on the sidelines of the meeting.

The SCO Council of the Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized to host the meeting in dignified manner.