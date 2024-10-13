Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

All arrangements finalized for SCO meeting in Islamabad

All arrangements finalized for SCO meeting in Islamabad
Web Monitoring Desk
11:06 AM | October 13, 2024
National

Pakistan will be hosting the twenty-third meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on 15th and 16th of this month in Islamabad.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the SCO Council of the Heads of Government meeting in his capacity as the current Chair.

The SCO member states will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia, Observer State, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Special Guest, will also participate in the meeting.

The Prime Minister will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegations on the sidelines of the meeting.

The SCO Council of the Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

Pakistan, US navies conduct bilateral exercise

The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized to host the meeting in dignified manner.  

Tags:

Web Monitoring Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024