All possible resources earmarked to ensure provision of quick medical facilities across state: AJK PM

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that all available resources were being utilized to ensure the provision of health facilities to people in state-owned healthcare facilities across the state.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Azad Kashmir Health Department at Jammu Kashmir House on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the PM reiterated and renewed his government’s commitment to the provision of medical facilities to all of the state’s population.

He directed the concerned authorities to make all healthcare facilities, including THQs, BHUs, and RHCs, fully functional. Anwar also directed the district health officers to ensure 100 percent attendance of doctors and medical staff. He asked the competent authorities to take stern disciplinary action against the absent employees. The AJK PM said that no compromise will be made on the provision of health facilities to the people. The meeting was attended by senior minister Col. Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, health minister Nisar Ansar Abdali, DG Health Department Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor, and district health officers.