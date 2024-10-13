Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tropical depression develops over Arabian Sea

Tropical depression develops over Arabian Sea
11:54 AM | October 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, National

A low-pressure system developing over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a tropical depression as of Sunday. If this system further strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named “Dana,” a name proposed by Qatar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a second alert on Saturday, stating that the system has intensified and is now located 900 kilometers from Karachi, having moved closer from its previous distance of 1,000 kilometers.

The weather forecast for Sunday indicates that most districts in Sindh will remain hot and dry. However, Karachi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, and nearby areas are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in the evening or at night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist into Monday, with rain and thunderstorms forecasted for these areas.

At present, there is no indication that the weather system will directly impact the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the situation.

Pakistan, US navies conduct bilateral exercise

Weather officials have explained that if the system evolves into a tropical storm, it will be named “Dana,” which means a precious and beautiful pearl in Arabic.

The depression is anticipated to strengthen into a tropical cyclone as it moves across the central Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15.

Experts have identified two possible trajectories for the depression. The first potential path would see the system moving westward towards the central Arabian Sea and then making landfall along the Oman coastline. The second trajectory would take the system west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea, eventually heading toward Socotra Island, Yemen.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024