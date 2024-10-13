Tropical depression develops over Arabian Sea

A low-pressure system developing over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a tropical depression as of Sunday. If this system further strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named “Dana,” a name proposed by Qatar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a second alert on Saturday, stating that the system has intensified and is now located 900 kilometers from Karachi, having moved closer from its previous distance of 1,000 kilometers.

The weather forecast for Sunday indicates that most districts in Sindh will remain hot and dry. However, Karachi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, and nearby areas are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in the evening or at night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist into Monday, with rain and thunderstorms forecasted for these areas.

At present, there is no indication that the weather system will directly impact the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the situation.

Weather officials have explained that if the system evolves into a tropical storm, it will be named “Dana,” which means a precious and beautiful pearl in Arabic.

The depression is anticipated to strengthen into a tropical cyclone as it moves across the central Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15.

Experts have identified two possible trajectories for the depression. The first potential path would see the system moving westward towards the central Arabian Sea and then making landfall along the Oman coastline. The second trajectory would take the system west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea, eventually heading toward Socotra Island, Yemen.