Asad Qaiser clarifies PTI's stance ahead of SCO conference in Islamabad

Former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser has emphasized that his party has no intention of disrupting the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Islamabad. Addressing concerns, he stated, "We have concerns over the health of PTI’s founder, with no doctor being sent to attend to him. We want our party leaders to be able to contact the chairman."

It is important to note that the PTI has announced plans for a protest on October 15, coinciding with the start of the SCO summit in the federal capital. Despite the timing, Qaiser assured that the protest is unrelated to the conference itself.

He further alleged that "kidnapping for vote" tactics are being used to pass proposed constitutional amendments. "The government's behavior has been condemnable," Qaiser remarked. While he clarified that the PTI is not against the legislative process, he added, "We won’t accept any legislation forced through coercion."

Pakistan is set to host the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states on October 15 and 16, 2024. Key leaders, including the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Iran's First Vice President and India's External Affairs Minister, will be in attendance for the summit.