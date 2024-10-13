Asim and Ashab set for All-Pakistani final at Mile High 360 Squash Classic

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan have advanced to the final of the Mile High 360 Squash Classic after impressive semi-final vic­tories on Saturday. Asim staged a remarkable come­back against compatriot Noor Zaman, overcoming a two-game deficit to win an intense five-set battle 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-2 in 96 minutes. After saving match points in the third game, Asim dominated the final two sets to secure his place in the final. In the other semi-final, Ashab Ir­fan cruised past England’s Tom Walsh, the third seed, with a convincing 3-0 win (11-8, 11-7, 11-3) in just 46 minutes. Ashab’s aggressive approach left Walsh with few chances to mount a comeback. Earlier, Asim de­feated second-seeded Cesar Salazar of Mexico in the quarter-final after Salazar retired in the fourth game, while Ashab had stunned top-seeded Canadian Da­vid Baillargeon in straight games. The final now prom­ises an exciting all-Paki­stani showdown between Asim Khan and Ashab Irfan.