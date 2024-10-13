Attaullah Tarar highlights Pakistan's progress in foreign policy, economy before SCO summit

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, announced on Sunday that Pakistan has made significant strides in both foreign policy and economic sectors this year, adopting an open approach toward trade and investment. Speaking to foreign media ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on October 15, Tarar emphasized that “Pakistan is emerging on the international stage, and the world is beginning to recognize its true potential.”

Highlighting recent diplomatic engagements, Tarar noted the successful visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan, where discussions on bilateral relations, investment, and cooperation led to an announcement of increased imports from Pakistan, including rice and Halal meat. He stated, “Exports of rice, Halal meat, and other commodities to Malaysia will further strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

Additionally, he mentioned a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by the Minister of Investment, which signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at $2.2 billion to enhance bilateral cooperation. Tarar revealed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed interest in increasing trade with Pakistan.

On the economic front, Tarar reported a decrease in inflation to 6.9% from over 32% last year, with all economic indicators showing positive trends. He acknowledged the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, which helped achieve record foreign remittances of $8.8 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Tarar also highlighted the success of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Tajikistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a liberal trade and investment policy. He anticipates that the upcoming visit of the Chinese Prime Minister will be a game changer for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), further enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

Looking ahead to the , Tarar expressed confidence that it would serve as a pivotal moment for Pakistan, enhancing its positive image globally. He noted that Islamabad has been beautifully adorned in preparation for the summit, which he hopes will foster cooperation on anti-terrorism, climate change, and trade promotion. The event will also provide a platform for Pakistan to showcase its tourism potential and promote its rich culture and heritage.