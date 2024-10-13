Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi likely to miss second Test against England

and Shaheen Afridi are expected to sit out Pakistan’s second Test against England in Multan, following the team's heavy defeat in the first match.

Sources told that the final squad will be announced after consultation with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Amid Pakistan’s ongoing Test losses, there is growing speculation that captain Shan Masood may be replaced. Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha are reportedly being considered for the role.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restructured the selection committee. The new committee will not only strategize for the upcoming Test matches but also deliberate on changes in team leadership.

According to media reports, potential candidates to replace Shan Masood as captain include Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, with ongoing discussions regarding the leadership change.