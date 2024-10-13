Breaking Gender Norms

The novel *Middlesex* by Jeffrey Eugenides tells the unique story of Cal Stephanides, an intersex individual. Raised as a girl but later transitioning to live as a man, Cal’s life is a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. His struggle to understand his identity speaks to broader issues of gender fluidity and societal acceptance. While *Middlesex* is set in America, its themes of identity and belonging are just as relevant in Pakistan, where the transgender community faces both social and legal challenges.

In Pakistan, the transgender, or “khawaja sira,” community has a long history. In the past, they held respected positions in the courts of Indian rulers, such as the Mughals, and were responsible for protecting the women of the court. However, colonial laws relegated them to the margins of society. Today, many are shunned and forced to live on the streets, begging for survival as families refuse to accept them. Despite some recent legal advancements, such as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018, social acceptance remains a significant struggle.

In *Middlesex*, Cal’s journey to understanding his identity mirrors the experiences of many transgender individuals in Pakistan. Like Cal, they are often forced into societal gender expectations, without the space to explore their true identities. Cal’s story highlights that identity is not fixed; it is something we learn about ourselves over time. Similarly, transgender individuals in Pakistan are on a journey to find their place in a society that often rejects them.

While Pakistan officially recognises a third gender and grants transgender people the right to vote and run for public office, grassroots acceptance is still lacking. Many are limited to begging or performing at events, unable to pursue other professions. This mirrors Cal’s struggle to find his place after accepting his identity.

The transgender community’s challenges highlight the need for greater societal empathy and understanding. Like Cal, they are on a path of self-acceptance, and society must offer support, not judgment. The journey to acceptance is not one they should take alone; we must stand with them and push for a more inclusive society.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad.