Businessmen urge PTI to postpone October 15 protest rally

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Business Forum (PBC) urged Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone their protest rally scheduled for October 15 in D-Chowk of Islamabad. PBC President Khawaja Mehboobur Rehman in a statement said that due to presence of international dignitaries in Islamabad, they should avoid holding protest rallies and demonstrations.

He further said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled to be held on October 15 to October 17, 2024 and successful holding of this summit will bring economic stability in Pakistan.

He said that instead of holding demonstrations and protest rallies they should focus on welcoming the valued guests.

Pakistan Business Council said that hosting of SCO Summit in Islamabad is an example of Pakistan’s successful foreign policy and diplomacy.

This Summit will also provide an opportunity to Pakistan and other member states to resolve regional and international issues with consensus. PBC President further said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit will pave way to strengthen trade ties among member states.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Saturday conducted full dress rehearsals to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, scheduled from 14th October to 16th. According to the Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk the ITP have issued a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow during this important international event.

Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said specific routes will be designated according to the traffic plan, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate with police directives to facilitate the smooth conduct of the summit. Over 1,100 traffic officers will be deployed across the city to monitor traffic and maintain public safety. Residents are urged to stay updated on traffic conditions by tuning into Islamabad Police Radio FM 92.4 or contacting Pikaar 15, Sarfraz Virk said. “Your support is crucial in ensuring a successful SCO summit,” the CTO emphasized.