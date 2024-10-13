Chinese engineers’ security beefed up: SSP

FAISALABAD - SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob said that security of Chinese engineers has been beefed up by taking various measures including search operations in various localities in FIEDMC areas. During a visit to FIEDMC areas here on Saturday, he checked security updates and directed the security incharge to take appropriate steps for making the security of Chinese more tight. In this connection, no negligence will be tolerated at any cost, he warned. Meanwhile, the police along with Jawans of Elite Force, CTD and officials of special branch conducted a search operation in Chak No.159-RB and Khiyaban-e-Manzoor. They searched 62 houses thoroughly in addition to checking 18 vehicles and 115 people biometrically, a police spokesman said.

2 arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered

The police arrested arrest two vehicle thieves and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Incharge Organized Crime Unit Saddar Division Sub Inspector (SI) Ali Hasan along with his team conducted raids and arrested ringleader Shehbaz and his accomplice Khalid who were wanted in dozens of cases. The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.