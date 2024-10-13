Chinese Premier arrives in Pakistan tomorrow on 4-day visit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang, will undertake a bilateral visit to Pakistan starting tomorrow (Monday).

Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang will lead their respective delegations in comprehensive discussions on all aspects of Pakistan-China relations, including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides will also address regional and global developments.

Additionally, the Chinese Premier will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, as well as hold discussions with parliamentary leaders and senior military officials of Pakistan.

The Chinese Premier is also scheduled to attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, being held in Islamabad.

Premier Li's visit to Islamabad underscores the significance that Pakistan and China place on their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

This visit will provide an opportunity to both the sides to reaffirm their mutual support on core issues, advance the high-quality development of CPEC, and strengthen regular exchanges on important regional and global developments.