Chinese Premier Li Qiang to potentially inaugurate Gwadar Airport amid security concerns

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to inaugurate operations at the Gwadar International Airport in Balochistan during his upcoming visit from October 14 to 17, as confirmed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The $200 million airport's launch has faced delays due to security reviews following militant attacks in the region.

Li's visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, where representatives from nine member countries, including China, India, Iran, and Russia, will convene.

The Gwadar International Airport, which aims to facilitate both domestic and international flights, will be one of Pakistan's largest airports, according to the Civil Aviation Authority. Originally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to inaugurate the airport on August 14, but the event was postponed due to protests in Balochistan.

The province has faced ongoing violence from separatist militant groups demanding a share of its mineral wealth, leading to frequent attacks on government forces and Chinese interests. Recently, two Chinese nationals were killed in a bombing near Karachi's international airport, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility.

In light of these incidents, China has reiterated its commitment to working with Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in the country.