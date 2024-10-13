Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to potentially inaugurate Gwadar Airport amid security concerns

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to potentially inaugurate Gwadar Airport amid security concerns
Web Desk
10:22 PM | October 13, 2024
National

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to inaugurate operations at the Gwadar International Airport in Balochistan during his upcoming visit from October 14 to 17, as confirmed by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The $200 million airport's launch has faced delays due to security reviews following militant attacks in the region.

Li's visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, where representatives from nine member countries, including China, India, Iran, and Russia, will convene.

The Gwadar International Airport, which aims to facilitate both domestic and international flights, will be one of Pakistan's largest airports, according to the Civil Aviation Authority. Originally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to inaugurate the airport on August 14, but the event was postponed due to protests in Balochistan.

The province has faced ongoing violence from separatist militant groups demanding a share of its mineral wealth, leading to frequent attacks on government forces and Chinese interests. Recently, two Chinese nationals were killed in a bombing near Karachi's international airport, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility.

Chinese Premier arrives in Pakistan tomorrow on 4-day visit

In light of these incidents, China has reiterated its commitment to working with Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024