Chinese Premier to visit Pakistan for strengthening bilateral ties, SCO meeting

Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang, will embark on a four-day official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17, 2024. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and engage with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

Premier Li will also participate in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15-16.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials from China's foreign affairs, commerce, National Development and Reform Commission, and China International Development Cooperation Agency, Premier Li's visit underscores the significance of the strong ties between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li will lead discussions between their respective delegations, covering all dimensions of Pakistan-China relations, including economic and trade cooperation, as well as progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides will also address regional and global issues of mutual concern.

In addition to meeting with Prime Minister Sharif, Premier Li will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold discussions with key parliamentary leaders and senior military officials.

The visit will reaffirm the "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" between Pakistan and China. Both countries are expected to reinforce their mutual support on core issues, promote the high-quality development of CPEC, and continue to engage in dialogue on important regional and global developments.