Climate Change awareness good initiative of federal govt: Samina Zehri

KARACHI - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday said that the federal government had taken a great initiative to make aware the people of climate change impacts on our daily life. She said that the new generation could face problems due to the severe impacts of climate change if precautionary mearures were not taken. While talking to media persons, on the occasion, she said that the COP Simulation Program aimed at enhancing the understanding of students regarding international climate negotiations and decision-making processes in addressing the global enviromental challenges based on the regional competition, organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination at Habib University, Senator Samina Zehri said that COP Simulation Program was the initiative taken by the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Enviromental Coordination Romina Khursheed Alam. She said, ‘The new generation is our hope.’ and we had to take steps for their better future. Zehri said that the the impacts of climate change also risked the food security. She said that the children were aware of climate change and its impacts and they were giving suggestions on it. She further said that they must come forward along with them to correct mistakes done in the past. Samina Zehri said, ‘We have to get use of plastic banned, which was also becoming cause of pollution.’ She said that there were external and interal mistakes, which was impacting children including them.