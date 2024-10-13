Climate change casting drastic impacts on migratory birds, enhanced conservation efforts crucial: GCISC ED

ISLAMABAD - Executive Director of the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Muhammad Arif Goheer on Saturday highlighted the critical relationship between climate change and the challenges faced by migratory bird species as the latter were facing existential threat due to habitat loss, change in weather patterns and degradation of stopover ecosystems.

On the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day which is being celebrated on two days in a year, May 11 and October 12, aligning with the cyclic nature of bird migration in different hemispheres, the GCISC Executive Director in an exclusive interview with APP emphasized on how shifts in weather patterns, rising temperatures, and habitat degradation were altering the natural migration routes of many bird species, putting their survival at risk.

The theme for this year’s World Migratory Bird Day was “Protect Insects, Protect Birds” as for the first time ever, World 1Migratory Bird Day focused on the importance of insects for migratory birds, and highlight concerns related to decreasing populations of insects.

“Climate change poses a significant threat to biodiversity, including migratory birds. The shifting seasons, shrinking wetlands, and deforestation have made it increasingly difficult for these species to find suitable habitats during their long journeys,” said Goheer.

He further stressed the need for coordinated global efforts to conserve the natural habitats essential for the survival of migratory birds.

According to the World Migratory Bird Day, insects are essential sources of energy for many migratory bird species, not only during the breeding seasons but also during their extensive journeys and greatly affect the timing, duration, and overall success of bird migrations.

Along their migration routes, birds actively seek out insects in fields, forests, wetlands, and various habitats during stopovers. The timing of bird migration often coincides with peak insect abundance at stopover locations, supplying nourishment for birds to replenish their energy reserves before continuing their journeys.

The loss and disturbance of insect populations at breeding sites and along avian migration routes threaten bird survival and well-being.

Natural spaces like forests and grasslands that have been transformed or endangered by intensive agriculture and urban development and its effects such as light pollution can result in a decline in insect populations. Pesticides and herbicides designed to protect crops harm insects that birds rely on for food.

Birds play crucial roles in pollination and pest control, and a lack of insects disrupts these ecosystem functions.

Overpopulation of certain insects, without natural predators from birds, can also cause outbreaks that damage plant health and agriculture.

The World Migratory Bird Day campaign in 2024 stresses the need for proactive conservation measures.

This includes reducing the use of pesticides and fertilisers, and where possible, switching to organic farming. Other measures include maintaining and connecting areas of natural vegetation which provide food and shelter for birds and other species, in agricultural landscapes.