CM Maryam inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a new emergency Indus Hospital in Jubilee Town here on Saturday. During her visit, the CM toured various departments, including resuscitation areas, CT scan facilities, nursing stations, information desks, and family medicine centers. Addressing a woman’s complaint about police inaction, she promptly summoned the DIG of Investigation, directing an immediate resolution. Maryam Nawaz also visited children in the emergency ward, offering prayers for their swift recovery. The chief minister reviewed the hospital’s treatment protocols and paperless dashboard system, engaging with patients and their families to assess the quality of healthcare services.

The CM called for a collaborative plan to enhance government hospitals with support from the Indus Trust and agreed on joint efforts for pediatric heart surgeries. Emphasizing her commitment to improving healthcare across Punjab, she noted that the province would benefit from the best practices of Indus Hospital. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the success of the air ambulance service in saving lives daily.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Saania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health, and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the significance of migratory birds as a priceless gift from nature. In her message on World Migratory Birds Day being celebrated on Saturday, she emphasized their role in enhancing environmental beauty and maintaining ecological balance. CM Maryam Nawaz noted that these birds contribute to land fertility and stressed the need to protect their natural habitats. The Punjab government is establishing a Wildlife Force and intensifying efforts against illegal hunting to ensure their safety, she added. The CM also mentioned that resources are being allocated to create safe habitats for migratory birds and preserve forests and environmental-friendly measures are being implemented to address challenges faced by wildlife.

The CM urged citizens to take responsibility for the survival of migratory birds and other wildlife, asserting that birds are a beautiful part of our natural heritage, and their protection is a collective duty.