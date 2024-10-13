Consumer Rights Matter

The Sindh cabinet’s recent declaration that utilities cannot blame all consumers for line losses and power theft is both timely and necessary. As the government grapples with the power crisis, it has become evident that placing the burden of inefficiency on all consumers is not only unfair but exacerbates the financial strain on an already struggling population. Power utilities’ inability to curb losses and theft within the system should not translate into inflated bills for honest consumers.

The practice of indiscriminately distributing the cost of losses across the board has been a long-standing issue, and it continues to aggravate the masses who are already facing significant economic pressure. From rising inflation to high unemployment, the general public is fighting to make ends meet, and such additional financial burdens can push many over the edge. It’s no secret that electricity bills in Pakistan have become increasingly unbearable for ordinary households. Penalising those who are law-abiding consumers, while failing to control theft and mismanagement, only deepens public distrust in utility companies and the system at large. The Sindh cabinet’s stance is commendable, but it should go beyond words. Concrete action is required to reform the system and ensure that those responsible for inefficiencies are held accountable. Rather than blanket billing or passing on costs to consumers, utilities must step up their efforts to curb theft and enhance operational efficiency.

In times like these, when the financial strain on the masses is at its peak, asking people to bear the cost of others’ wrongdoings is not just unfair—it’s untenable. The government and utility companies must align to protect consumers and address this unjust practice before it further escalates public discontent.