Dengue cases surge in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi is witnessing a sharp increase in Dengue cases, with 95 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day count this year. Since January 2024, a total of 2,736 cases have been recorded in the city.

Currently, 229 patients are being treated in various hospitals, and six deaths have been reported in Rawalpindi due to the Dengue virus this year. In the past week alone, 997 new cases were identified, bringing Punjab’s total Dengue count for 2024 to 3,285.

The health department assures the public that hospitals across the province are fully stocked with medicine and ready to handle the outbreak. They have also issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean, dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus. Public cooperation with health teams is essential in curbing the outbreak.

A free helpline (1033) has been set up for those seeking information, treatment, or wishing to register complaints related to Dengue. Authorities emphasize that public vigilance is crucial in containing the virus across Punjab.