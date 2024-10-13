Deputy Prime Minister urges postponement of protests during SCO summit

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called for the postponement of planned protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, emphasizing the need for national unity during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Speaking to the media, Dar stated that holding protests during such a nationally significant event sends a negative message, urging dissenters to wait until after the summit concludes.

Highlighting Pakistan's readiness to host the , which marks a significant diplomatic opportunity occurring for the first time in 27 years, Dar noted the expected participation of around 1,000 foreign delegates, including leaders from member and observer states. He stressed the importance of this event in showcasing Pakistan's commitment to international diplomacy.

Dar also revealed that the Chinese Prime Minister would be making a bilateral visit to Pakistan, although he indicated that the Indian foreign minister had not requested a bilateral meeting. "This summit represents a crucial moment for Pakistan, and all institutions and departments have made excellent arrangements through mutual cooperation," he said.

Furthermore, Dar pointed out the recent successful visits of the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Saudi delegation as evidence against the notion of Pakistan's global isolation. The Chinese Prime Minister's visit, occurring just a day before the summit, underscores the growing importance of Pakistan on the international stage.

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, highlighting the country's advocacy for the issues of Palestine and Kashmir at international forums. He noted that the process of sending aid to Palestinians is ongoing, reiterating Pakistan's dedication to addressing these critical humanitarian issues.

As the approaches, Dar's call for unity and collaboration emphasizes the significance of the event in shaping Pakistan's diplomatic relations and enhancing its position in the international community.