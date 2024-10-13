Diphtheria outbreak hits Karachi as antitoxin shortage worsens

KARACHI - As many as 28 children in Karachi have died from diphtheria this year due to the lack of Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT), despite the disease being preventable through vaccination, a Sindh health department official revealed on Saturday. The number of diphtheria cases and child deaths has surged in the city, with all cases referred to the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital (SIDH). Last year, the hospital received 140 diphtheria cases, 52 of which were fatal. Currently, more than 10 children are undergoing treatment. “This year, 166 diphtheria cases have been reported in Sindh, resulting in 28 deaths,” the official said. Infectious disease experts highlighted that DAT, which costs approximately Rs250,000 per patient, is not available anywhere in Sindh, including Karachi. “The only cure for diphtheria is full vaccination and treatment with antitoxin,” the experts noted. Diphtheria is a severe bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It produces toxins that can cause respiratory problems, heart rhythm disturbances, and even death. Pakistani children are vaccinated against diphtheria as part of a five-in-one immunisation that also protects against tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b. Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), stressed that vaccination is the key to preventing outbreaks. “Diphtheria is a life-threatening disease, and timely vaccination is the sole way to prevent fatal outcomes,” he said. The infection primarily affects the throat and upper respiratory tract, forming a greyish-white membrane that can block breathing and swallowing. While many countries have eradicated diphtheria, Pakistan continues to struggle with outbreaks, prompting calls for improved vaccination coverage and healthcare measures.

Experts warn that the persistence of this deadly disease requires urgent action from health authorities.