Educators urged to ensure girls have same opportunities as boys to learn and grow

KARACHI - Additional Director Rafia Javed of the Directorate of Inspector and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh School Education and Literacy department, government of Sindh, has issued a message on International Girls Day for empowering girls to empower society. The message was sent to the school administrators, teachers, parents, and guardians. Additional Director Rafia Javed in her message said: “On this International Day of the Girl, I send my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to our dynamic student community, especially to our brilliant and spirited girls. As the Additional Director of Private Schools, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to development an inclusive environment where girls have equal opportunities, access to support, a safe atmosphere, and encouragement in our educational institutions. Today, we honour the potential, achievements, and contributions of girls worldwide.

“In Pakistan, girls’ education is not just a fundamental right; it is a national imperative that carries profound significance for the country’s future. Educating girls is essential for breaking the cycles of poverty that have long plagued communities, as it empowers them to achieve economic independence and contribute positively to their families and society.”

She further said: “Furthermore, promoting girls’ education raises social mobility, allowing individuals to rise above their circumstances and pursue better opportunities. By investing in girls’ education, Pakistan can cultivate a more equitable society, where every individual has the chance to thrive, thereby enhancing the nation’s overall development and prosperity.

“As educators and guardians, we must prioritize equal access to quality education, ensuring that girls have the same opportunities as boys to learn and grow. This involves actively encouraging girls to pursue STEM education and career paths, effectively bridging the gender gap that has persevered for too long. We must raise a culture of respect, empathy, and inclusivity, while combating gender bias and stereotypes that can obstruct progress.”

Moreover, supporting girls’ physical and mental well-being is crucial; we should promote healthy lifestyles and self-care practices. Ultimately, our goal should be to empower girls to become leaders, innovators, and change-makers in their communities and beyond.

Additional Director Rafia Javed further said: “To our girls, I want to say: your dreams are valid, your voices matter, and your futures are bright. Never let societal expectations limit your aspirations; you are capable of achieving greatness. Embrace your uniqueness, pursue your passions, and remember that you have the power to shape your own destiny.

“To all parents and guardians, I urge you to nurture your daughters’ curiosity and confidence. By investing in their education, you empower them to explore their interests and develop their skills. This support will help them flourish and achieve their full potential, ultimately leading to a brighter future. Wishing our girls a future filled with brightness, empowerment, and endless possibilities.”