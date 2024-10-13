Election of Extremes

Donald Trump’s latest statement, unsurprisingly, follows a disturbing pattern. Bigotry, xenophobia, and racism have been entrenched in the discourse of the ongoing US election campaign, which is being shaped by both sides. While the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris continues to unapologetically support the genocide in Palestine and the expansion of conflict into Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East, Trump, in an effort to upstage, goes even further in his extremist rhetoric, outlining the draconian measures he would implement if he reclaims office.

Regardless of the election outcome, minorities—especially Muslims—will bear the brunt of these xenophobic policies. Should Trump emerge victorious, the consequences for these communities will likely be devastating, with an even greater risk of institutionalised bigotry. The Democratic leadership, which refuses to address or halt the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, has also set a dangerous precedent of supporting violence in exchange for political clout.

It is clear that in this election cycle, both major political parties in the US are leveraging fear and hatred as cornerstones of their campaigns. This reflects an alarming shift in a country that claims to champion freedom and equality. If either side continues along this path, Muslims and other minority communities in America will suffer increased marginalisation, with their basic rights constantly under threat.

In a world where international dynamics are shifting and historical legacies of colonialism and oppression are being questioned, the US must choose to stand on the right side of history. However, as things currently stand, minorities across the globe and within the US itself are facing an uncertain and perilous future. The failure of both candidates to offer a path toward justice only further solidifies this grim reality.