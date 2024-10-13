Empowering Youth

It is an undeniable fact that the real strength of a nation lies in its youth, who have immense potential to contribute to social, political, and economic development. Their potential can only be harnessed by encouraging them with courage and a renewed spirit.

Empowering the youth is crucial, as they possess the determination and dedication to help a country overcome socio-economic and political crises. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s youth face significant challenges, and successive governments have failed to prioritise their fundamental rights.

In many developing countries, students are not adequately cared for, often facing unfair treatment from influential figures and being expelled for minor mistakes. Student unions, which strive to advocate for students’ rights, are often viewed as illegal. Instead of focusing on education, institutions seem more concerned with superficial matters, such as appearance and timeliness, detracting from the true purpose of education.

Without empowering and mobilising the youth, it is unlikely that a nation can achieve social, economic, and political prosperity. Developed nations invest heavily in their young people, while developing countries must first remove the barriers that hinder youth development. If we are to overcome these challenges, recognising youth empowerment as a priority is essential to stabilising the economy and fostering true leadership.

Data from many developing countries reveal that a significant portion of the youth lacks access to essential services like healthcare, sports, and entertainment, all of which are vital for their well-being. Many cannot even afford basic school supplies, let alone benefit from well-equipped libraries. Moreover, issues like bullying, physical punishment, and abductions are rampant, tarnishing the image of educational institutions and instilling fear.

Addressing these challenges is urgent, and swift action is needed to eliminate these deficiencies. Establishing a commission to resolve youth crises is a commendable step. Ensuring the provision of education, employment, and entrepreneurship must be a priority.

Education: Providing access to quality education is essential for the socio-economic development of young people. Constructing educational institutions without offering necessary resources, such as professional teachers and trainers, is futile. Alongside traditional education, financial literacy and vocational training should be promoted, enabling students to find employment in key industries.

Merit-based systems must also be strengthened, with scholarships and awards given to students who excel academically, encouraging them to contribute to the nation’s future. Education should always come first.

Employment: Securing meaningful employment for talented young people is critical. Financial difficulties and the lack of job opportunities often drive young people into exploitative work environments. Expanding private sector initiatives, promoting industrialisation, and encouraging foreign companies to create jobs are essential steps that require stable, long-term policies.

Entrepreneurship: Allowing youth the freedom to run their own businesses without restrictions is vital. By becoming job creators rather than job seekers, young people can contribute significantly to the economy. Making youth computer-literate will increase software and IT exports, benefiting both individuals and the country as a whole.

Above all, fostering leadership skills in young people is crucial. While we encourage them to vote at 18, we fail to prepare them for political leadership. It is essential to break the grip of influential families on political power by encouraging young leaders to emerge in all sectors, from government to the military.

In conclusion, we must abandon the apathy towards addressing the fundamental needs of our youth, such as education, employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Without nurturing true leadership, no country can achieve lasting prosperity. It is time for those in power to show their commitment to these necessary reforms.

IRFAN KHAN,

Quetta.