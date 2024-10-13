Five carbon-generating hotspots identified

LAHORE - The Punjab government has compiled a comprehensive plan for waste management across the province including Lahore.

LWMC sources told APP that five carbon generating hotspots have been selected in Lahore and they include Badami Bagh, Mehmood Booti, Lakho Dir, Darughawala and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate In this connection the government has allocated separate land and funds for the transfer of industries from these areas. Along with this, the Chief Minister paid special attention to solar energy in the energy sector, while 50,000 houses are being given solar panels under the Roshan Gharana programme, the sources said.