Sunday, October 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five carbon-generating hotspots identified

Our Staff Reporter
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has compiled a comprehensive plan for waste management across the province including Lahore.

LWMC sources told APP that five carbon generating hotspots have been selected in Lahore and they include Badami Bagh, Mehmood Booti, Lakho Dir, Darughawala and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate In this connection the government has allocated separate land and funds for the transfer of industries from these areas. Along with this, the Chief Minister paid special attention to solar energy in the energy sector, while 50,000 houses are being given solar panels under the Roshan Gharana programme, the sources said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024