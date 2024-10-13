Foreign dignitaries arrive in Pakistan for crucial SCO session

The arrival of foreign dignitaries has begun in Pakistan ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) session, scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad. Several key delegations have already reached the federal capital to participate in this significant international event.

According to sources, a four-member delegation from India, a 76-member team from Russia, and a 13-member delegation from China have arrived in the country. Additionally, a two-member delegation from Iran and a four-member team from Kyrgyzstan have also reached Pakistan just in time for the upcoming moot.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to preside over the session, which will bring together high-ranking officials from across the region. The foreign office spokesperson confirmed that prime ministers from China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will represent their countries in the meeting.

Furthermore, Iran's vice president and India's foreign minister will also attend the session, reinforcing the importance of the event on the regional stage.

During the SCO session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold separate meetings with the representatives of the participating nations, discussing a wide range of topics, including economic collaboration and climate-related challenges.

This gathering marks a crucial moment for regional diplomacy and cooperation, with the SCO session set to address pressing issues affecting its member states.