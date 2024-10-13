Free medical camp held for jirga participants

Peshawar - On the special directives of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a free medical camp has been established for the participants of the Pashtun National Jirga under the leadership of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali. The camp was set up by the Health Department to ensure the well-being of attendees.

On the first day of the Jirga, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali personally visited the venue, where he instructed the District Health Officer (DHO) of Khyber and other relevant health officials to establish the medical camp and take care of the participants’ health.

Following the Health Advisor’s instructions, the medical camp will remain operational until the conclusion of the Jirga, ensuring that participants do not face any health-related difficulties.

Dr Zafar Ali Khan, District Health Officer of Khyber, confirmed that the medical camp was set up promptly and is fully equipped with free medicines, health check-ups, and emergency services, including ambulances, available at all times.

He further stated that the administration of the Pashtun National Jirga has welcomed this initiative by the Health Department and expressed gratitude on behalf of the participants.

Dr Zafar Ali, along with the medical team, is personally supervising the camp and closely monitoring all conditions.

The details of the camp indicate that, on the second day of the Jirga, over 4,500 participants received free medical check-ups. Additionally, a dengue prevention spray was conducted within the venue, and an emergency referral mechanism has been established with Jamrud Type D Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex to handle any unforeseen medical emergencies.

This initiative by the Health Department highlights its commitment to providing quality healthcare services during the Pashtun National Jirga.