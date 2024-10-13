Gardner shines with four-for Australia crush Pakistan by 9 wickets

DUBAI - Ashleigh Gardner’s four-wicket haul propelled Australia to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Chasing a modest target of 83, Australia reached the target with ease, losing just one wicket and with 54 balls to spare. Alyssa Healy led the charge with a quick-fire 37 off 23 balls before retiring hurt, while Beth Mooney contributed 15. Ellyse Perry (22*) and Gardner (7*) completed the chase with no further damage. Sadia Iqbal took the only wicket for Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan struggled with the bat, posting just 82 runs before being bowled out. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 26, while Gardner led Australia’s bowling attack with 4/21, backed by Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, who each took two wickets.The victory solidifies Australia’s lead in Group A, while Pakistan remains fourth with two points from three matches.