Sunday, October 13, 2024
Gardner shines with four-for Australia crush Pakistan by 9 wickets

October 13, 2024
DUBAI  -   Ashleigh Gardner’s four-wicket haul propelled Australia to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Chasing a modest target of 83, Australia reached the target with ease, losing just one wicket and with 54 balls to spare. Alyssa Healy led the charge with a quick-fire 37 off 23 balls before retiring hurt, while Beth Mooney contributed 15. Ellyse Perry (22*) and Gardner (7*) completed the chase with no further dam­age. Sadia Iqbal took the only wicket for Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan struggled with the bat, posting just 82 runs before being bowled out. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 26, while Gardner led Australia’s bowling attack with 4/21, backed by Anna­bel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, who each took two wickets.The victory solidifies Australia’s lead in Group A, while Pakistan remains fourth with two points from three matches.

