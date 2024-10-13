Gold price soars by Rs1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs275,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs273,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs236,197 from Rs234,825 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs216,514 from Rs215,256, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,656 from $2,640, the Association reported.