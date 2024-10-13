Governor Sindh, MQM delegation call on PM

ISLAMABAD - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the current political situation in the country was discussed. The MQM delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Aminul Haq, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar, Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique.