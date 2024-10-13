Sunday, October 13, 2024
Govt provides tents, water to Jirga participants

Monitoring Report
October 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government provided essential items, including tents and drinking water, to participants of the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga on Saturday.

Naik Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Relief, stated that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was directed to supply necessary items to the participants, following the Chief Minister’s instructions.

The items, which were handed over to local Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Suhail Afridi, included tents, water tanks, blankets, and other essentials. Khan assured that the provincial government would extend every possible assistance to the Jirga and work to maintain a peaceful environment during its proceedings.

Monitoring Report

