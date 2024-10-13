HDR 2023-24 and Pakistan

In March 2023, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released its Human Development Report (HDR) 2023-24. The report evaluates countries based on indicators such as literacy, education, health, and poverty. It classifies nations into three levels: low, medium, and high. Unfortunately, the results for Pakistan are disappointing. The country ranks 164th out of 194 countries, with a Human Development Index (HDI) value of 0.540. This places Pakistan below India (0.644) and Bangladesh (0.670), indicating that Pakistan is at a lower development level. This is a worrying sign, and the country urgently needs to improve its human development indicators.

ABDUL SATTAR CHOPAN,

Hyderabad.