ICCI aims to facilitate ease of doing business: Nasir Mansoor

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the business community, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He said that under his leadership, the ICCI aims to facilitate ease of doing business by resolving existing problems and paving the way for progress and prosperity of the country. He said this in his address to a delegation of business leaders hailing from Blue Area who visited the Chamber under the leadership of their President Raja Hassan and Chairman Yousuf Rajput to felicitate him, senior vice president Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and vice president Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry.

Qureshi emphasized the importance of creating a favorable business environment, crucial for Pakistan’s economic prosperity and international reputation. To achieve this, he outlined key objectives, including providing equal support to all members, fostering teamwork, maintaining confidentiality, and striving for excellence. He went on to say that pharmaceutical, IT, construction and real estate sectors are aligned with Pakistan’s vision to boost exports, create jobs, and drive economic progress.

The president said that he is on a mission to transform the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) into a powerhouse that drives business growth and job creation in the community. He is committed to fostering industry-academia linkages, promoting entrepreneurship and startups, and opening up new business opportunities to make the community job providers rather than job seekers. With his determination and vision, the ICCI is likely to become a catalyst for economic growth and development in Pakistan, he added.

In his address, Yousuf Rajput while congratulating the new leadership pledged his and his fellow business leaders’ full support to the Founder Group in future also and highlighted the crucial challenges the community is facing and underlined the need for their redressal on urgent basis.

Raja Hassan Akhtar said that we have to take revolutionary steps, change our thinking for the greater benefit of the local business community.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui assured the attendees that their elected representatives will leave no stone unturned in raising their problems at the relevant forums for the quick resolution.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry said that traders are the Chamber’s strength and pride and we will work for the betterment of the community. Those who spoke on the occasion included Assad Aziz, Amin Peerzada, Raja Hamid, Imran Bukhari, Shaikh Kaleem, Naeem Siddiqui and others.

Attendees also included Executive members Rohail Anwar Butt, Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Irfan Chaudhry, Waseem Chaudhry, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Ch. Nadeem and a number of ICCI members.